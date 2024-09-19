GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ISRO to celebrate Space Week in Bhimavaram from October 5

Published - September 19, 2024 08:10 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

West Godavari District Collector Ch. Nagarani on September 19 (Thursday) said Satish Dhawan Space Centre (ISRO-SDSC-Sriharikota) will organise International Space Week celebrations between October 5 and 7 on Vishnu School campus in Bhimavaram town. A team of officials representing SDSC held talks with the Collector on Thursday and finalised the schedule. “The events and academic projects will highlight ‘Space and Climate Change’, which is the theme of International Space Week-2024”, said Ms. Nagarani.

Published - September 19, 2024 08:10 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.