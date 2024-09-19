ISRO to celebrate Space Week in Bhimavaram from October 5

West Godavari District Collector Ch. Nagarani on September 19 (Thursday) said Satish Dhawan Space Centre (ISRO-SDSC-Sriharikota) will organise International Space Week celebrations between October 5 and 7 on Vishnu School campus in Bhimavaram town. A team of officials representing SDSC held talks with the Collector on Thursday and finalised the schedule. “The events and academic projects will highlight ‘Space and Climate Change’, which is the theme of International Space Week-2024”, said Ms. Nagarani.