ISRO chief prays for success of Chandrayaan mission at Chengalamma temple in Sullurpeta

July 13, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Sri Chengala Parameswari, reverently known as ‘Ammanni’, is considered the folk goddess of Sriharikota

A.D. Rangarajan

ISRO Chairman S. Somanath offering prayers at Sri Chengalamma temple at Sullurpeta in Tirupati district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S. Somanath offered prayers at Sri Chengalamma temple in Sullurpeta on July 13 (Thursday), a day before the launch of Chandrayaan-3. The countdown for the launch began at 1 p.m. for the space mission.

Sri Chengala Parameswari, reverently known as ‘Ammanni’, is considered the folk goddess of Sriharikota, where the Satish Dhawan Space Centre – Sriharikota Range (SDSC – SHAR) is located.

Temple authorities led by Executive Officer A. Srinivasulu Reddy welcomed the ISRO Chairman and ushered the space delegation into the shrine.

Speaking to the media later, Mr. Somanath said he prayed for the success of the space mission.

“Chandrayaan will travel for more than a month and is expected to land on the moon by August 23. Chandrayaan 1 and 2 missions proved successful. We expect better results this time,” he said.

