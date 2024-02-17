GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ISRO chairman prays at Sullurpeta temple ahead of satellite launch

February 17, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the launch of the INSAT-3DS satellite through GSLV F14 from the SHAR Center at Sriharikota on Saturday evening, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) chairman S. Somnath prayed at the famous temple of Goddess Sri Chengalamma Parameshwari at Sullurupeta in Tirupati district.

Dr. Somnath, accompanied by a team of ISRO scientists, conducted special pujas at the sanctum sanctorum. The temple priests administered ashirwachanam, and presented prasadams and a portrait of the Goddess to the team.

Speaking to the media, the ISRO chief said that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) research activities would be enhanced with the INSAT 3DS satellite, adding that the GSLV-15 mission for the NISAR satellite would launch soon. The SSLV and PSLV missions were also in the pipeline to be launched, he said.

