ISRO centre to come up at SRM University

March 09, 2022 19:07 IST

The facility will help develop critical components for space missions

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has in principle agreed to set up a Centre for Additive Manufacturing at SRM University, AP in collaboration with Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) for developing some of the critical components required for space missions. The Chairman, in principle, agreed to the requested collaboration.

Pro-Vice Chancellor, SRM University, D. Narayana Rao, who called on ISRO Chairman S. Somnath in Bengaluru, explained some of the research proposals that SRMAP wishes to carry out at the university in collaboration with ISRO.

“Rockets and satellites used for space launches require materials to operate under adverse conditions. At Low Earth Orbits (LEO), atomic oxygen at altitudes between 200 km and 700 km causes metal and polymeric surface erosion. In such cases, envisaged problems may emerge for spacecraft and space missions. Materials with Self-Healing Capabilities, Anti Oxygen Erosion Materials, High Energy Density Materials are very much required in this context,’’ said Dr. Narayana Rao.