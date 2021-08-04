Israeli MNC donates oxygen generation plants, storage tanks

Two plants set up in A.P.

ADAMA India, an Israeli based MNC in Hyderabad, has donated oxygen generation plants (PSA) and oxygen storage tanks to hospitals worth ₹3 crore in various States as part of its ongoing community support initiative towards India’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

An oxygen generation plant was installed at the government hospital at Gudivada of Krishna district and installation of one more plant at the district government hospital in Nandyal of Kurnool district was in the pipeline, according to a release.

Also, oxygen generation plants were installed at Mahavir Hospital and Research Centre, Hyderabad, ESIC Hospital, Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh and a hospital in Pune of Maharashtra.

Also, hospitals in Ballari of Karnataka, Morena, Sheopur and Indore of Madhya Pradesh, Pune of Maharashtra and Bhatinda of Punjab will be installed with oxygen generation plants in the next few weeks, the release stated.

“At ADAMA we have always been committed to helping our community grow with us. In these challenging times of COVID-19, we want to help in whatever way we can. We are happy to donate key medical and oxygen generation equipment to the local hospitals to help them in the fight against COVID. We hope together we will all come out of these challenging times soon,” said, Yossi Goldshmidt, Chairman, ADAMA India.

ADAMA India has been supporting hospitals in India by donating high flow nasal oxygen sets, autoclave machines, maglumi analyser machines, reagent kits, fogger machine, N95 masks, face shields, and medicines.

In the past, ADAMA India had adopted 10 specially-abled children and two teachers and is taking care of their annual expenses, the release added.