ISPS Data Science Centre’s lab inagurated

March 20, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Virchow Petrochemicals (Hyderabad) Director M. Narayana Reddy inaugurates a new laboratory at the Indian Society for Probability and Statistics (ISPS) Data Science Centre in Tirupati on Wednesday in the presence of ISPS honorary president P. Rajasekhara Reddy.

A new laboratory at the Data Science Centre was inaugurated at the Indian Society for Probability and Statistics (ISPS) building here on Wednesday. M. Narayana Reddy, Director of Hyderabad-based Virchow Petrochemicals, formally inaugurated the facility, in the presence of ISPS honorary President P. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Rajasekhara Reddy announced that a post-graduate diploma course (two semesters), both offline and online mode, will start in August 2024, after exchanging a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sri Venkateswara University (SVU). He donated instruments worth ₹25 lakh to SVU’s chemistry department.

The event also marked the alumni meet, coinciding with the platinum jubilee of Government College for Men, Kadapa, which was attended by Principal G. Ravindranath and alumni secretary K. Chinnappa Reddy.

