Isolation ward set up at Vijayawada hospital for people with mpox symptoms

An isolation ward, comprising six beds, for people showing the symptoms of monkeypox (mpox) has been set up at the new Government General Hospital in Vijayawada.

While as of August 26, Monday, there are no mpox cases in the country. The GGH authorities set up the ward on Sunday (August 26, 2024) as part of their preparedness in the event of there being an outbreak. It may be noted that the World Health Organisation declared mpox outbreaks in Congo and other places in Africa a global emergency 10 days back.

Assistant Professor, General Medicine, GGH, Naga Chakravarthy, said the symptoms of the viral zoonotic disease is much similar to those of chickenpox, except that people with mpox need to be isolated.

“Rashes, bumps may appear on body, and sometimes one can also have fever, diarrhoea, cough in addition to the first two symptoms. Rarely, it can affect the brain. While there is no need to fear, but pregnant women, children, elderly persons, people with high levels of sugar and immunocompromised people can be more affected than the others,” Dr. Chakravathy said, adding that most people can recover without getting admitted to a hospital.

As per the information with the National Centre for Disease Control, the disease can spread through “large respiratory droplets, generally requiring a prolonged close contact”. It can also spread from one person to another through direct contact with body fluids or lesion material, and indirect contact with lesion material, such as through contaminated clothing or linens of an infected person. Animal-to-human transmission may occur by bite or scratch of infected animals like rodents, such as rats, squirrels.

A special team has been formed on the orders of the Superintendent, Dr. Chakravarthy said, adding that the focus would be on isolating the symptomatic person. “Seperate rooms and bathrooms are required for the infected people. Isolation is required for 5-7 days,” he said, adding that recovery takes anywhere from 7 to 15 days.