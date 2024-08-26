GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Isolation ward set up at Vijayawada hospital for people with mpox symptoms

An isolation ward, comprising six beds, for people with symptoms of monkeypox has been set up at the new Government General Hospital in Vijayawada

Published - August 26, 2024 04:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

An isolation ward, comprising six beds, for people showing the symptoms of monkeypox (mpox) has been set up at the new Government General Hospital in Vijayawada.

While as of August 26, Monday, there are no mpox cases in the country. The GGH authorities set up the ward on Sunday (August 26, 2024) as part of their preparedness in the event of there being an outbreak. It may be noted that the World Health Organisation declared mpox outbreaks in Congo and other places in Africa a global emergency 10 days back.

Assistant Professor, General Medicine, GGH, Naga Chakravarthy, said the symptoms of the viral zoonotic disease is much similar to those of chickenpox, except that people with mpox need to be isolated.

Mpox vaccines likely months away even as Africa CDC declares public health emergency

“Rashes, bumps may appear on body, and sometimes one can also have fever, diarrhoea, cough in addition to the first two symptoms. Rarely, it can affect the brain. While there is no need to fear, but pregnant women, children, elderly persons, people with high levels of sugar and immunocompromised people can be more affected than the others,” Dr. Chakravathy said, adding that most people can recover without getting admitted to a hospital.

As per the information with the National Centre for Disease Control, the disease can spread through “large respiratory droplets, generally requiring a prolonged close contact”. It can also spread from one person to another through direct contact with body fluids or lesion material, and indirect contact with lesion material, such as through contaminated clothing or linens of an infected person. Animal-to-human transmission may occur by bite or scratch of infected animals like rodents, such as rats, squirrels.

A special team has been formed on the orders of the Superintendent, Dr. Chakravarthy said, adding that the focus would be on isolating the symptomatic person. “Seperate rooms and bathrooms are required for the infected people. Isolation is required for 5-7 days,” he said, adding that recovery takes anywhere from 7 to 15 days.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / communicable diseases / Monkeypox / health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.