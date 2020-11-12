Isolated thunderstorm likely

The trough of low at mean sea level over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal now runs from southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast to west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and extends upto1.5 km above mean sea level.

Thunderstorm along with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in north and south coastal A.P., Rayalaseema and Yanam on Thursday. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in south coastal A.P., According to the IMD.

Thunderstorm along with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in south coastal A.P. and Rayalaseema on November 13 and at isolated places in south coastal AP on November 14.

Meanwhile, the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), Visakhapatnam, has warned on strong surface winds from northeasterly direction, with speed reaching 45 to 50 km/hr, likely along and off coastal A.P. and Yanam on Thursday.

Fishermen have been cautioned against venturing into the sea.