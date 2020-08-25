Isolated rain likely today and tomorrow

The low pressure area over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood lies as a well-marked low pressure area over the same region. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above the mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height.
The north-south trough from Rayalaseema to south coastal Tamil Nadu runs from Rayalaseema to south Tamil Nadu and extends up to 0.9 km above the mean sea level, according to the IMD.
Thunderstorm along with lightning and heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in north coastal A.P. and Yanam till Wednesday morning.
Thunderstorm along with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in north and south coastal AP and Yanam on August 26 and 27.
The southwest monsoon has been normal over coastal A.P. and weak over Rayalaseema. Rain occurred at a few places over coastal A.P. and Yanam and at isolated places over Rayalaseema.
The chief amounts of rainfall(in cm), received during the last 24 hours, are: Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam: Mandasa (Srikakulam) 4, Parvathipuram (Vizianagaram) 4, Therlam (Vizianagaram) 4, Ranastalam (Srikakulam) 4 and Balajipeta (Vizianagaram) 3.
Rayalaseema: Raju Palem (Kadapa) 2, Jammalamadugu (Kadapa) 2 and Duvvur (Kadapa) 2.
