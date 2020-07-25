Isolated rain likely till July 29

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 July 2020 22:37 IST

The cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and neighbourhood lies over Chhattisgarh and adjoining interior Odisha between 1.5 km and 4.5 km above mean sea level.

Thunderstorm along with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in north and south coastal A.P. and Yanam on July 26 and 27.

Thunderstorm along with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in north and south coastal A.P., Rayalaseema and Yanam on July 28. Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at isolated places in north and south coastal A.P. and Yanam on July 28.

Thunderstorm along with lightning and heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in north and south coastal A.P., Rayalaseema and Yanam on July 29, according to the IMD.

The southwest monsoon has been normal over coastal A.P. and vigorous over Rayalaseema. Heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Kurnool district and at isolated places in Anantapur and Kadapa districts of Rayalaseema.

Rain occurred at a few places over coastal A.P. and Yanam and at many places over Rayalaseema. The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) received during the last 24 hours include: coastal A.P. and Yanam: Elamanchili (Visakhapatnam) 6, Velairpad (West Godavari) 5, Salur (Vizianagaram) 3, Polavaram (West Godavari) 3, Visakhapatnam 3 and Balajipeta (Vizianagaram) 3.

Rayalaseema: Pattikonda (Kurnool) 11, Aspari (Kurnool) 10, Guntakal (Anantapur) 10, Muddanur (Kadapa) 7, Devarakonda (Kurnool) 7, Nandikotkur (Kurnool) 6, Rayadurg (Anantapur) 6, Pagidiyala (Kurnool) 5, Peapally (Kurnool) 5, Uravakonda (Anantapur) 5, Gorantla (Anantapur) 5 and Gooty (Anantapur) 5.