Andhra Pradesh

Isolated heavy rain likely

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in north coastal A.P. and Yanam on June 11 and 12.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on June 11. Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at isolated places in south coastal Andhra Pradesh on June 11. Under the influence of the low pressure, strong surface winds from northerly direction, with speed reaching 40 – 50 km/hr are likely along and off north coastal A.P. and from westerly direction, with speed reaching 40 – 50 km/hr are likely along and off south coastal A.P. till the evening of June 12, according to the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), Visakhapatnam.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off coastal Andhra Pradesh till June 12.

