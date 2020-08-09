Isolated heavy rain likely today

The low pressure area, which formed over north west and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal, off Odisha and north A.P. coast on Sunday, under the influence of upper air cyclonic circulations over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, lies over northwest Bay of Bengal off North Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal coast, according to the IMD. The associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwest wards with height persists.

According to the IMD, thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over north and south coastal AP, Rayalaseema an Yanam on Monday. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over north coastal A.P. and Yanam.

The Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), Visakhapatnam, has cautioned fishermen of strong winds, with speed reaching 40 to 50 km/hr, along and off coastal AP and Yanam on August 9,10 and 11. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea off coastal AP and Yanam from August 9 to 11.