Andhra Pradesh

Isolated heavy rain likely today

The well-marked low pressure area over the Comorin area and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean, with an associated upper air cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels, persists.

It is likely to concentrate into a depression over Lakshadweep, Maldives and the adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours and move north-westwards across the Lakshadweep Islands and intensify into a deep depression during the subsequent 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari and in Yanam on Wednesday.

Thunderstorm is very likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Yanam.

