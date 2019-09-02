Isolated heavy rain likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh

The upper air circulation over south-coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood now lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of west-central Bay of Bengal and south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts, and extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, tilting south-westwards, the Indian Meteorological Department said here on Sunday.

Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to develop over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours and become more marked subsequently, according to the IMD.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and in Yanam on Monday.

The southwest monsoon has been active over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema. Heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Vizianagaram district of coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Rain occurred at many places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

The chief amounts rainfall (in cm), received during the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, are: Seethanagaram (Vizianagaram) 7, Kurupam, Gajapathinagaram, Cheepurupalle, Bobbili (all in Vizianagaram district) 6 each, Tiruvuru (Krishna), Koyyalagudem (West Godavari), Bondapalle (Vizianagaram), Vizianagaram, Vepada (Vizianagaram), Pathapatnam (Srikakulam), Srungavarapukota (Vizianagaram) and Yemmiganur (Kurnool) 5 each.