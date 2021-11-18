Isolated heavy rain likely in A.P. in next two days

Rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at most places across the State in the next two days under the influence of the low pressure over the Bay of Bengal and the associated cyclonic circulation.

“The low pressure area lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above the mean sea level. It is likely to move westwards and reach the Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu coasts by November 18 (Thursday),” a bulletin issued by the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) here said on Wednesday evening.

Isolated heavy rain is likely to occur in Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts on Thursday. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places in Krishna, Guntur, Kurnool and Anantapur district. Heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts and Yanam on Thursday.

Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur in Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa and Kurnool district on November 19 (Friday). Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari, Krishna, Chittoor and Anantapur districts and in Yanam (Pudurcherry). Similar weather may continue at isolated places in Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa district on November 20 (Saturday).