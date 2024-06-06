ADVERTISEMENT

Isolated heavy rain likely in Andhra Pradesh until June 10

Updated - June 06, 2024 06:38 pm IST

Published - June 06, 2024 06:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The southwest monsoon has covered 90% of Rayalaseema and 50% to 70% of coastal Andhra Pradesh, says IMD scientist

Nellore Sravani

Dark clouds hovering over the skyline of Visakhapatnam on June 5. | Photo Credit: File photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds touching 30 kmph to 40 kmph in isolated places across Andhra Pradesh until June 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

The southwest monsoon has advanced further into parts of Central Arabian Sea, covering parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and most parts of Karnataka and West Bengal, it said.

IMD Amaravati Senior Scientist S. Karunasagar said as of June 6 (Thursday), the southwest monsoon had covered more than 90% of Rayalaseema and 50% to 70% of coastal Andhra Pradesh.

“The State has been receiving good rain since the arrival of the monsoon. By the word covered, we do not mean that every corner of a region will receive rain, but most of it would do,” Mr. Karunasagar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As per the rainfall tracker of the Andhra Pradesh State Development and Planning Society, Oravoy in Sathya Sai district received the maximum precipitation of 44 mm as of 4 p.m. on Thursday, followed by Mudupalajeevi (37.5 mm) and Kavali in Nellore district (29.75 mm).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US