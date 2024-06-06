Isolated heavy rain likely in Andhra Pradesh until June 10

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds touching 30 kmph to 40 kmph in isolated places across Andhra Pradesh until June 10.

The southwest monsoon has advanced further into parts of Central Arabian Sea, covering parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and most parts of Karnataka and West Bengal, it said.

IMD Amaravati Senior Scientist S. Karunasagar said as of June 6 (Thursday), the southwest monsoon had covered more than 90% of Rayalaseema and 50% to 70% of coastal Andhra Pradesh.

“The State has been receiving good rain since the arrival of the monsoon. By the word covered, we do not mean that every corner of a region will receive rain, but most of it would do,” Mr. Karunasagar.

As per the rainfall tracker of the Andhra Pradesh State Development and Planning Society, Oravoy in Sathya Sai district received the maximum precipitation of 44 mm as of 4 p.m. on Thursday, followed by Mudupalajeevi (37.5 mm) and Kavali in Nellore district (29.75 mm).

