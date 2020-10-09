Isolated heavy rain likely from tomorrow

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 October 2020 00:27 IST

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Yanam from October 10 onwards as a fresh low pressure is likely to form over the north Andaman Sea and the adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by Friday, the meteorologists have said.

“The low pressure is very likely to concentrate into a depression over the central Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours and cross north Andhra Pradesh and the adjoining south Odisha coast as a depression on October 11 afternoon or evening,” said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the cyclonic circulation over the south coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood persists. A cyclonic circulation lies over Telangana and its neighbourhood at 0.9 km above the mean sea level. A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation to south Tamil Nadu across Rayalaseema at 0.9 km above the mean sea level.

Thunderstorm ad lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Yanam on October 9. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in all the above regions on October 10 and 11. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated placs in north coastal A.P. and Yanam on October 11, the IMD said.