Isolated heavy rain likely as low pressure intensifies

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 October 2020 00:25 IST

The weather system may concentrate into a deep depression, says CWC

The low pressure area over the central Bay of Bengal has become well marked and under its influence, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at most of the places in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) in Visakhapatnam has said.

The weather system is likely to move northwest wards during the next 24 hours and thereafter towards Odisha and West Bengal- Bangladesh coasts during the subsequent 48 hours. “The weather system is likely to concentrate into a depression by Thursday and further into a deep depression during the subsequent 24 hours,” a bulletin issued by the CWC said on Wednesday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts till Thursday morning. Heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over East Godavari, Kurnool and Anantapur districts during the same period. The weather is likely to continue till Friday morning.

Squally weather

Squally weather may prevail and wind with a speed reaching up to 50 km per hour is likely to blow along and off north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coast.

Sea condition is likely to remain rough to very rough along and off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts. The CWC has warned fishermen against venturing into the sea along and off north A.P. and south Odisha coast.