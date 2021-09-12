Andhra Pradesh

ISO certification for Simhachalam temple

The Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam here has received the ISO certification.

The HYM International Certifications, which has assessed various factors of the Simhachalam Devasthanam, which include the services being offered to the devotees, cleanliness, and greenery, has issued ISO 9001:2005 certification.

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao handed over the certificate to temple Executive Officer M.V. Suryakala on Saturday.

Congratulating the officials, Mr Srinivasa Rao said, “The concerted effort of all the stakeholders has made this possible.”

Stating that ₹54 crore had been sanctioned as a part of the Central scheme ‘PRASAD’ for the temple’s development, the Minister said works on it would start soon.

He said the officials focussed on providing accommodation and drinking water facilities to the devotees. The Minister suggested to the EO to focus on providing ‘annadanam’ to the devotees.

Ms. Suryakala expressed happiness over receiving the certification and congratulated the staff on the achievement.


