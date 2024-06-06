Island villagers urge newly elected legislators to construct a bridge on Krishna

The residents of the island villages have urged the newly elected people’s representatives to ensure the construction of a bridge across the Krishna River, providing the road connectivity to their habitations.

The residents of Edurumondi, Nachugunta and Elachetla Dibba panchayats in Krishna district said they rely on mechanised and country-made boats to reach the other bank of the river. Many use a ‘pantu’ (wooden raft) too.

“Though a bridge on the Krishna was sanctioned, works were not started due to poor coordination between the people’s representatives,” said the villagers and appealed to the newly elected legislators to ensure that the work began without further delay.

“Around 10,000 people live in Harijanawada, Brahmaiahgaari Mula, Gollamanda, Zinkapalem, Krishnapuram, Bodduvaari Mula, Yesupuram and Sabbineni Cheruvu villages under the purview of three panchayats. A majority of them depend on fishing and agriculture for livelihood,” said Edurumondi sarpanch Kanna Venkateswara Rao.

The island habitations lacked proper drinking water facilities, roads and other amenities. Villagers cross the Krishna to reach Nagayalanka and Avanigadda daily, he said.

“Pantus, wooden rafts which is also known as Ballakattus, shuttle between Nagayalanka and Edurumondi from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Besides, many villagers travel on boats,” said S. Mounica, resident of Nachugunta.

“Due to poor road connectivity, development eludes the villages. We have to go to Avanigadda for every small work daily, which means we have to cross the river,” said K. Srikanth, a student.

Several villagers have lost lives in accidents while crossing the river on boats. Thousands live in the island habitations between the Bay of Bengal and the Krishna. But the successive governments have failed to consider the repeated pleas, seeking a bridge, rued S. Naga Babu, a resident of Zinkapalem village.

“The Bay of Bengal is just 3 km away from the island villages and the Krishna is in spate a major part of the year due to backwaters. Be it daily routine or emergency, the villagers need to cross the Krishna on boats even in the night. It is time a bridge was constructed,” said Raghava Rao, a fisherman.

People from Nagayalanka need to cross the Krishna to reach Edurumondi and Nachugunta. But, they need to cross another tributary of the Krishna to reach Elacherla Dibba panchayat, said Dhanalakshmi, a resident of an island village.