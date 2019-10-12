ISKCON’s proposal on women acharyas opposed

The proposal of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to allow women to become acharyas within its society has been opposed by leading Srivaishnava acharyas in the country.

The week-long meeting of the Governing Body Commission (GBC), ISKCON’s highest decision making body headquartered at Mayapura, began here on Friday, where the proposal is among the subjects for discussion.

In a letter written to the GBC, which met at Mayapura for the annual general meeting in March 2019, M.A. Lakshmithathachar, presiding acharya of Anantarya Peetam in Melkote (Karnataka), expressed concern over the reputed organisation going against the ‘sishtachara’ (established doctrines) vis-a-vis ‘mantropadesa’ and initiation by women preceptors.

“If an internationally famous organisation like ISKCON is successful in going against the Sishtachara, probably the other schools of Vedanta like Ramanuja, Vallabha, Nimbarka may follow suit, which is not desirable,” he opined.

Muralidhara Bhattar, chief priest of Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple in Srirangam (Tamil Nadu), opined in a separate letter to the GBC in March that the proposal to introduce women ‘diksa guru’ system would set a bad example to followers of Sanatana Dharma and would have wider ramifications for other schools of thought. In the letter mailed by him to the GBC, a copy of which is available with The Hindu, he called such decisions as ‘asastriyam’ (unscientific) and against proper ‘acharam and anushtanam’ (rituals and norms).

Lakshmikumara Thatachariyar, renowned scholar in Ramanuja philosophy and professor at Raja Sanskrit College, Kumbakonam (Tamil Nadu), felt that ISKCON’s decision should not influence and mislead other dharmas.

“After the Sabarimala incident, it is already a push from outside factors and ISKCON doing so will give strength to ‘adharmic parties’ of modern world to push ‘adharma’ in our sampradaya,” he opined in a letter.

‘Think twice’

“The decision is not in tune with ISKCON’s rigorous adherence to scriptures,” Krishna Kirti Dasa (formerly Chris Shannon), a member of ISKCON order associated with the panel of sastric and scientific researchers, told the media here on Friday.

He cautioned the highest decision making body to think twice before voting on this proposal.