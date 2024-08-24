ISKCON to celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami in Vijayawada from Aug. 25 to 27

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) will organise the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations for three days at Sri Jagannath Mandir at Skew Bridge in Vijayawada and at Sri Radha Shyamsundar Mandir on the banks of the Krishna River at Undavalli from August 25 (Sunday).

The ISKCON is making elaborate arrangements for the festival, said mandir president Chakradhari Das.

‘Maha Pushpabhishekam’ with 1,000 kgs of flowers, ‘Maha Shankabhishekam’ and ‘Kalasa Abhishekham’ will be performed on the first day of the celebrations at Sri Jagannath Mandir, Mr. Chakradhari Das told teh media on August 24 (Saturday).

Little Krishna competitions (fancy dress) and Utti Mahotsavam (for children below seven years) will be organised on the second day, said Vrajadan Das.

Keertanas, maha aarthi and Nandotsavam will be organised coinciding the 128th birth anniversary of ISKCON founder Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, at Radha Shyamsundar Mandir at Undavalli, said Balaram Govinda Das. Besides, dance, singing and utti competitions will also be organised.

“Prasadam will be distributed to 40,000 devotees during the celebrations. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) will participate in the celebrations at Jagannadh Mandir,” Mr. Chakradhari Das said.

The ISKCON has appealed to devotees to participate in the three-day celebrations.