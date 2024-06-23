ADVERTISEMENT

Isha Foundation classes to be held in Vijayawada from June 26

Published - June 23, 2024 07:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

 

Isha Foundation, founded by Sadhguru, is conducting a seven-day Inner Engineering Program from June 26 to July 2 in Vijayawada. The program conducted in Telugu by trained teachers known as Ishangas will be held at the Isha Yoga Centre on MG Road in Vijayawada.

On June 26, a free introductory talk (open to all) will be held from  6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by regular classes for registered participants from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the same day. 

The one-week program will be conducted daily in two batches — 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Participants can choose to attend any one of the batch daily. On June 30, it will be a full day session from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. For details, please visit the http://isha.co/ievjd or contact 9951070781, a press release said.

