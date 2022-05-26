Andhra Pradesh: ISB was conceived over a cup of tea, says Naidu 

Former Chief Minister recalls his ‘role and efforts’ to bring the world-class business school to Hyderabad

Even as the Indian School of Business (ISB) is celebrating 20 years of excellence, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has recalled his role and efforts in bringing the institution to Hyderabad during his tenure as Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh.

“A world-class business school fit perfectly into my vision. I am not exaggerating when I say ISB was conceived over a cup of tea,” Mr. Naidu said in a series of tweets on Thursday.

Mr. Naidu recounted his efforts in convincing the Board of ISB to consider Hyderabad before it took a final decision. The board members had made up their mind to finalise either Mumbai or Bengaluru. Hyderabad was not even on their list. When they were called, they expressed reservations and procrastinated. It meant they were uninterested in Hyderabad, Mr. Naidu said.

“I knew it was time for me to call them directly. They obliged for a tea meeting in Hyderabad. They candidly said they had no plans for Hyderabad, but would only come and accept our hospitality as a courtesy,” he said.

“I had taken 30 minutes to make a PowerPoint presentation about Hyderabad and then Andhra Pradesh’s potential. I had zealously explained why Hyderabad should be chosen instead of Mumbai or Bengaluru. They got answers for all their questions. It was noticeable that I caught their attention. They were assured that there would be no red tape, no bureaucratic hurdles, and no administrative delay. They were assured of best incentives, and, above all, direct communication with the Chief Minister. The conversation had taken place beyond lunch, and until Tea,” Mr. Naidu recalled.

Mr. Naidu said two Cabinet Ministers had received the ISB team personally at the airport. “Breaking protocol, I had personally served breakfast to make them feel at home,” Mr. Naidu said.

“The ISB team said it would get back to me with a decision. The rest is history,” he added.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh had signed an MoU on September 19, 1998, for setting up ISB in Hyderabad. The foundation stone had been laid on December 20, 1999, he recalled.

“It was an honour to have former Prime Minister Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji to inaugurate ISB on December 2, 2001. We had the great leader’s unstinted support throughout the journey,” he said, adding, “I wish ISB grows from strength to strength, and continues to be the top business school, creating leaders of tomorrow.”