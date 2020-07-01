ISB roped in to improve governance in five departments: Mekapati

VIJAYAWADA

01 July 2020 23:44 IST

Transparency and cost-effectiveness are key objectives, he says

The State government has tied up with the Indian School of Business (ISB) for improving the services and delivery mechanism of the five portfolios – industries, investments, infrastructure, skill development and Information Technology – vested with Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

Addressing the media at the APIIC head office at Mangalagiri on Wednesday, Mr. Goutham Reddy said that the ISB was roped in as an “advisory council,” comprising four professors, to help the departments in taking their governance structures to the next level and with transparency and cost-effectiveness as their key objectives.

This was a model imported from England and other European countries, where such collaborations helped in vastly improving the governance structures.

Depending on its success, the government would replicate it in other departments as per Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wish to provide a transparent and honest governance.

‘YSR Nirman’ launched

Earlier, Mr. Goutham Reddy launched the ‘YSR Nirman’ mobile application that facilitates procurement of cement by government departments for public projects at standardised rates across the State.

The AP Trade Promotion Corporation was appointed as the nodal agency for it, Mr. Goutham Reddy said, adding that the application would facilitate speedy execution of the projects.