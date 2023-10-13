Is State government alone funding housing programme, asks BJP

October 13, 2023 08:33 am | Updated 08:33 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

Even as the State government claims that it is constructing 21.76 lakh houses for the poor in the State, the BJP has sought to know whether the expenditure being incurred on the houses is being borne by the State government alone.

In a statement on Thursday, BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar said the Union Government had sanctioned 21.50 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)- Urban, which was launched in 2015.

The total investment was estimated to be about ₹92,000 crore, and the Union Government released ₹22,000 crore towards its share of 60%. Also, another ₹8,000 crore was released under PMAY- Rural towards two lakh houses, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Construction of four lakh houses was completed by the time Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed office. But the State government claimed that construction of 80% of houses was completed in two-and-a-half years of the YSRCP rule. If it were true, construction of 16 lakh houses should be completed, he said.

As about four lakh houses were constructed during the previous TDP rule, the houses constructed by the present government would be a mere 3.5 lakh going by the State government advertisements that a total of 7.43 lakh houses were constructed. If these were realities, how can the government claim that 80% of houses were completed, he asked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.