Is high voter turnout an indication of wind of change in Andhra Pradesh?

Amid the political heat and heightened tensions, the voters of Andhra Pradesh displayed a steadfast dedication to the democratic principles in the general elections.

Despite the shadow of violence looming over the electoral process, the voter turnout stood as a testament to their commitment, with an impressive 81.86% of registered electors casting their vote. The turnout was almost 2% increase when compared to the previous general elections in the State, which were held in 2019.

With the exit polls out now, psephologists predict a wind of change in the governance of Andhra Pradesh.

Though the line between the exit polls and the final results are drawn very clearly, the psephologists have been predicting that the increased voter turnout could be an indication of anti-incumbency in Andhra Pradesh, where the YSR Congress Party formed government in 2019 with a landslide victory of 151 MLAs.

On the other side, the leaders of the ruling party have been confident of forming the government after June 4, who trust on the welfare schemes doled out by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the last five years.

There are reasons for anti-incumbency, both at the political and governance levels. The public suspected that there was a lack of transparency in governance, since the government was hiding most of the Government Orders (G.O.s) and gazettes. The Chief Minister failed to complete the Polavaram irrigation project and develop the capital city of Amaravati for the State. Though he proposed three capitals (Vizag as Executive capital, Amaravati as Legislative capital and Kurnool as Judiciary capital), he failed to develop even one.

But Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy counters the allegation by saying that the opposition parties had approached courts and could bring stay orders, even before he could start the capital development work at every step.

These apart, the poll pundits say that other factors such as abnormal increase in electricity charges, uncontrolled prices of groceries, manifold increase in liquor prices, despite the Chief Minister promising a complete ban on liquor in a phased manner, could contribute to the anti-incumbency.

The people were also unhappy with the sale of unheard of brands and banning of regular brands of liquor, which the Opposition had highlighted by saying that it was affecting the health of the consumers.

Except for recruiting of the village and ward secretariat employees, there was no proper recruitment for vacant posts in the government, including Group 1, 2, 4 and others.

On the other hand, the government employees were also unhappy as Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed in delivering his 2019 poll promise of removing the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). Instead, he introduced the Guaranteed Pensions Scheme (GPS), with which the majority of employees were not satisfied.

Though the government provided ₹13,500 per farming family per year, many farmers expected input subsidies. In addition to that, the prevailing drought condition in the election year became another cause for worry for the ruling party.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also failed to deliver his prime promise of constructing houses for 30 lakh people. Though he gave house sites of one cent (around 48 square yards) of land per beneficiary, he could not complete the construction of houses.

Meanwhile, the NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh, which included the Telugu Desam Party, the Jana Sena Party and the BJP, released an attractive election manifesto by offering more welfare schemes, which dominated the existing welfare schemes of YSRCP.

At the end of the elections campaign, the NDA’s narrative on the A.P. Land Titling Act also might have an impact on the prospects of the ruling party.

But Mr. Naidu’s commitment to fulfilling the promises was also viewed sceptically, as he had failed to deliver the promises made in the 2014 manifesto, after winning the elections.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had left no stone unturned to highlight this aspect in every election campaign meeting.

On the other hand, despite majority of the exit polls not favouring the YSRCP, the Chief Minister and ruling party leaders are confident of forming the government for the second time as they think that the increased voter turnout will benefit them.

They have been saying that the increase in voter turnout, especially women, was a clear indication that the people were happy with schemes and so had turned out in large numbers.

In addition to that, the YSRCP sympathisers are also saying that the anti-incumbency vote would not consolidate towards the NDA alliance.

There is another argument by the YSRCP that the vote transfer between the TDP and Jana Sena did not happen, as desired, which is countered by the NDA alliance that did happen and it was similar to the 2014 election.

