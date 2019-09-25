Is East Division slowly slipping out of the Maoist hold?

The recent strike by the security forces in the forests of Gummarevulu and Pemalagondi areas in GK Veedhi mandal in Visakha Agency that left five Maoists dead, points to two indications — the Greyhounds (elite anti-naxal force of Andhra Pradesh) are capable to striking deep into the Maoist stronghold, and if the Maoists are losing their hold on the East Division, said to be their stronghold.

With the security forces dominating the Galikonda and Korukonda areas, the Maoists now appear to be left only with the MKVB (Malkangiri - Koraput – Visakhapatnam Border) division to consolidate their base in the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC).

The Maoists in the committee have two main divisions — East Division and MKVB. While East Division comprises Galikonda Area Committee, covering the areas of G.K. Veedhi, Sileru and parts of Koyyuru; MKVB is in control of cut off area, Malkangiri, Nandapur and Chitrakonda in Odisha and Pedabayalu, G. Madugula, and Nandapur, on the Andhra side.

To strengthen their base in the East Division, the Maoists reportedly merged the Kalimela Area Committee of Odisha into the East Division, and renamed the division as East-Malkangiri Division. Similarly, Nandapur in Odisha was merged into Pedabayalu to strengthen the MKVB Division.

Change of guard

Aruna, who is the prime accused in the killing of Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma, reportedly was shifted from Nandapur to head the East-Malkangiri Division, with Kakuri Pandana alias Jagan of Galikonda and Ranadev of Kalimela assisting her.

The recent changes were made to revive the sagging movement in the East Division, especially after they lost grip over Korukonda.

According to a senior police officer in the Andhra Pradesh State Intelligence Bureau, the downfall of Galikonda began with the death of Kudumula Venkata Ramana alias Ravi, a tribal leader who rose up the ranks, in April 2016. He reportedly died of jaundice.

This was immediately followed with the encounter of Azad alias Gopal, brother of Aruna, in May 2016. Thereafter, another senior leader Gemmeli Narayan Rao alias Jambri was killed in February 2017. And this led to a series of surrenders including the recent ones being Galikonda in-charge Boda Anjayya alias Bhaskar alias Naveen, Limbaye, Janaki and Jeevani. Over 25 seniors members have surrendered in the last three years.

Local factor

This has left Galikonda without any important leaders from the local populace, and the Maoists are now reportedly depending on outside leadership and had to import Aruna, who is believed to have been present at the recent encounter site and is on the run.

Even the five suspected Maoists killed on Sunday and Monday in two separate alleged exchanges of fire — Ajay, Bimala, Budri, Ramesh and Bhuma — are from Chhattisgarh and from the 3rd Platoon of the People’s Liberation Guerilla Army.

According to SP of Visakhapatnam Attada Babujee, there is no local recruitment and no local tribals to head the area, and the Maoists have to depend on Chhattisgarh cadres and outside leadership, in the East Division.