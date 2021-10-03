‘Is earning huge revenue through liquor sales Gandhian philosophy?’

Jagan reneged on his promise to impose total prohibition: Naidu

TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday slammed the YSRCP government for “undermining the self-rule concept of Gram Swaraj” that Mahatma Gandhi strived to achieve, and questioned whether earning huge revenues on liquor sales was Gandhian philosophy.

“The sale of drugs is rampant in the State as the government has turned a blind eye to the menace,” Mr. Naidu said in a statement.

‘Cheap liquor brands’

“The lives of the poor are being ruined as they are getting addicted to alcohol. Instead of exploring ways to wean them away from the evil, the government is trying to maximise the revenue thereof, and raising loans by showing it as income. Moreover, cheap liquor brands are being sold to the poor, who don’t spare a thought to the harmful consequences,” Mr. Naidu observed.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to women in the run-up to the elections that he would impose total prohibition, but he reneged on his commitment after coming to power, Mr. Naidu alleged.

Claiming that the TDP government had shut down belt shops, Mr. Naidu said they mushroomed again under the YSRCP regime.

‘Prices jacked up’

“Revenue from liquor sales has gone up by 75%. An astounding 1.25 crore litres of country-made liquor has been seized in just one year. The prices of liquor have been jacked up to generate additional revenue,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

The economy was in such a crisis that the police and teachers had to work at liquor shops for a living during the pandemic time, Mr. Naidu said.

“The government lacks a strategy to steer itself clear off the financial troubles,” Mr. Naidu said, alleging that many cases of drugs and ganja had their roots in the State.

Meanwhile, activists of Telugu Mahila, the TDP’s women wing, destroyed liquor bottles outside the party office near Mangalagiri in protest against the government’s “failure” in imposing total prohibition.