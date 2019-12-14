IRS officer suspended as he faces graft charges: Ambati

YSR Congress Party MLA Ambati Rambabu has said former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is unnecessarily raking up the suspension of IRS officer J. Krishna Kishore who was the CEO of A.P. Economic Development Board.

“Mr. Kishore was suspended because of the corruption charges made against him, on the basis of a report furnished by the Industries Department. Suspension of officials facing allegations and inquiry against them is quite common. Mr. Naidu is highlighting the issue with the help of a section of the media and calling it illegal unmindful of the fact that the government has the powers to take action against officials who committed irregularities,” he stated.

‘A normal course of action’

Addressing the media at the YSRCP central office at Tadepalli on Saturday, Mr. Rambabu said the State government was in the process of exposing the corrupt deals struck during the TDP regime and suspension of officials was a normal course of action.

Mr. Naidu was misleading the public that the axe fell on Mr. Kishore as he was a part of the team that inquired into the transactions of Jagathi Publications.

Mr. Rambabu said the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly used abusive language against the chief marshal and it was evident from his conduct that the rout suffered by his party in the general elections frustrated him a lot.