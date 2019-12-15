IRS officer repatriated on request

The State government has repatriated Indian Revenue Service officer Ch. Venkata Gopinath to his parent cadre in the Government of India following a request by the latter.
Mr. Gopinath’s request for repatriation came a day after the suspension of IRS officer and former CEO of AP Economic Development Board J. Krishna Kishore, who allegedly committed certain irregularities during the TDP regime.
According to a government order issued by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney on Saturday, Mr. Gopinath on Friday requested the State government for repatriation to the parent cadre.
“The government has considered the representation of the officer and decided to repatriate him to his parent cadre,” the order said.
Mr. Gopinath came on deputation to the State government in 2015 to serve a term of three years and got it extended by three years (up to July 2020).
