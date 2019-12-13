IRS officer Krishna Kishore placed under suspension

Indian Revenue Service officer J. Krishna Kishore, who is former Chief Executive Officer of AP Economic Development Board, has been placed under suspension by the government following a report submitted by the Industries, Infrastructure, Investment & Commerce Department, on Thursday.

Further, the Directors General of Anti-Corruption Bureau and Crime Investigation Department have been asked to register cases and investigate the irregularities within six months.

A government order (GO) to this effect has been issued by the Chief Secretary to Govt. Nilam Sawhney. “After careful examination of the report by III&C Department the Government hereby places J. Krishna Kishore under suspension with immediate effect and he shall continue to be under suspension in public interest until the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings,” the order said.

“The DG, ACB and DG, CID shall register a case in this regard and investigate into the irregularities and take necessary action within six months. It is further ordered that during period for which this order remains in force the headquarters of J. Krishna Kishore shall be Amaravati and he shall not leave it without obtaining prior permission,” the GO said.

Mr. Krishna Kishore is on deputation to the Government of Andhra Pradesh.