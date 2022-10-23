Irrigation water will be supplied to 8.40 lakh acres in Nellore district, says Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister

‘84.6 tmc ft of water has been allocated for the purpose’

S. Murali NELLORE
October 23, 2022 19:56 IST

The tail-end farmers in Nellore district will get water in time, thanks to the copious rain, says Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has announced that water will be supplied for cultivation in 8.40 lakh acres under the Somasila and Kandaleru ayacuts in Nellore district, adding that 84.6 tmc ft of water has been allocated for the purpose.

Speaking at the District Irrigation Advisory Board meeting chaired by Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu on Sunday, Mr. Govardhan Reddy said the tail-end farmers would get water in time, thanks to the copious rain this year.

He thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the completion of the Sangam Barrage, a long-pending demand of the region, and for paving the way for stabilisation of the Penna delta system.

MLAs and MLCs, who attended the meeting, raised various issues pertaining to repair of canals.

Mr. Govardhan Reddy wished the people on the occasion of Deepavali.

