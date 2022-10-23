Andhra Pradesh

Irrigation water will be supplied to 8.40 lakh acres in Nellore district, says Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister

The tail-end farmers in Nellore district will get water in time, thanks to the copious rain, says Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

The tail-end farmers in Nellore district will get water in time, thanks to the copious rain, says Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has announced that water will be supplied for cultivation in 8.40 lakh acres under the Somasila and Kandaleru ayacuts in Nellore district, adding that 84.6 tmc ft of water has been allocated for the purpose.

Speaking at the District Irrigation Advisory Board meeting chaired by Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu on Sunday, Mr. Govardhan Reddy said the tail-end farmers would get water in time, thanks to the copious rain this year.

He thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the completion of the Sangam Barrage, a long-pending demand of the region, and for paving the way for stabilisation of the Penna delta system.

MLAs and MLCs, who attended the meeting, raised various issues pertaining to repair of canals.

Mr. Govardhan Reddy wished the people on the occasion of Deepavali.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Nellore
Agriculture
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2022 7:58:57 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/irrigation-water-will-be-supplied-to-840-lakh-acres-in-nellore-district-says-andhra-pradesh-agriculture-minister/article66049112.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

SPORTSTAR