‘’Irrigation projects, State universities neglected in budget’‘

March 16, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - ANANTAPUR / KURNOOL 

Allocation for HLC will barely meet salaries and maintenance, say experts

Ramesh Susarla
Irrigation projects and universities in the two districts were neglected in the State budget proposals presented in the Assembly on Thursday, observed experts.

Anantapur district, which basically depends on the Tungabhadra High Level Canal for its irrigation and drinking water needs, had been totally neglected with a total allocation of just ₹39 crore, which would barely meet the salaries and maintenance of the existing infrastructure with no promise of augmenting additional intake by tapping the entire quantum of allocated Tungabhadra water from the TB Dam at Hospet, they felt.

Similar was the fate of the Tungabhadra Low Level Canal in Kurnool. Also no allocations were made for other smaller and bigger projects like the HNSS canal widening and enhancing the distribution and maintenance of the existing projects. “Major projects have been traditionally termed as the modern temples, but things have come to such a pass that there are no archakas and no money is being given for Dhoopa, Deepa, Naivedyam in that parlance,” opined a retired irrigation engineer.

The Chief Minister promised to get the building of Urdu University constructed very soon when a delegation of Wakf Board and other Muslim leaders met him, but the allocation had come down to just ₹1.5 crore, and in the last financial year against an allocation of ₹1.2 crore only ₹86 lakh was spent. Similar was the case with another Kurnool-based varsity, Rayalaseema University.

The allocation for Sri Krishnadevaraya University too had come down from ₹78.37 core to ₹71.14 crore. All these universities had been suffering due to a lack of permanent staff. No new recruitments were done in the past four years, observers said.

