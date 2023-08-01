ADVERTISEMENT

Irrigation projects in Rayalaseema: YSRCP points an accusing finger at Chandrababu Naidu

August 01, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - TIRUPATI/KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Power, Environment and Forest Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy addressing the media at his camp office in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Ministers, legislators and other leaders of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) have started countering the claims made by TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu during his visits to unfinished irrigation projects in Rayalaseema.

Minister for Power, Environment and Forest Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said the TDP leader, having failed to arrange irrigation water even to his own Kuppam constituency, had no moral right to tour the Rayalaseema. He dared Mr. Naidu to an open debate on the irrigation projects completed during the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and Jagan regimes in contrast to the TDP rule.

“When we prepared the ground to provide water from Gandikota to the drought-prone Punganur, Thamballapalle, Piler and Madanapalle constituencies by building Avulapalli, Nethiguntapalli and Mudivedu reservoirs, it was the TDP that went to Supreme Court to bring the projects to a halt,” he alleged.

In Kadapa, former party whip G. Srikanth Reddy accused the TDP regime of having neglected Rayalaseema projects by making paltry allocations.

Mydukur MLA S. Raghurami Reddy slammed Mr. Chandrababu Naidu for giving the irrigation portfolio to Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, who, he said, had openly objected to Pothireddypadu head regulator.

