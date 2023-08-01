HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Irrigation projects in Rayalaseema: YSRCP points an accusing finger at Chandrababu Naidu

August 01, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - TIRUPATI/KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Power, Environment and Forest Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy addressing the media at his camp office in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Minister for Power, Environment and Forest Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy addressing the media at his camp office in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Ministers, legislators and other leaders of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) have started countering the claims made by TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu during his visits to unfinished irrigation projects in Rayalaseema.

Minister for Power, Environment and Forest Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said the TDP leader, having failed to arrange irrigation water even to his own Kuppam constituency, had no moral right to tour the Rayalaseema. He dared Mr. Naidu to an open debate on the irrigation projects completed during the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and Jagan regimes in contrast to the TDP rule.

“When we prepared the ground to provide water from Gandikota to the drought-prone Punganur, Thamballapalle, Piler and Madanapalle constituencies by building Avulapalli, Nethiguntapalli and Mudivedu reservoirs, it was the TDP that went to Supreme Court to bring the projects to a halt,” he alleged.

In Kadapa, former party whip G. Srikanth Reddy accused the TDP regime of having neglected Rayalaseema projects by making paltry allocations.

Mydukur MLA S. Raghurami Reddy slammed Mr. Chandrababu Naidu for giving the irrigation portfolio to Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, who, he said, had openly objected to Pothireddypadu head regulator.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.