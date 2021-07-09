Irrigation projects are top priority for govt.: Balineni

Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy on Thursday said that the YSRCP government in the State was fully committed to completing the major ongoing irrigation projects expeditiously.

Paying homage to Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on the occasion of his birth anniversary along with Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Mr. Srinivasa Reddy said the late Chief Minister had launched ‘Jalayagnam’ to construct major irrigation projects on an ambitious scale in the State.

The Minister said that his son and present Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was following in his father’s footsteps and had taken up the Polavaram and Veligonda projects on a war-footing.

Noting that the agriculture sector was witnessing far-reaching changes, he wanted the farmers to fully utlise the services of Rythu Bharosa Kendrams set up across the State to make farming profitable.

He also inaugurated a new building of RBK constructed at a cost of ₹21.80 lakh at Singarayakonda and honoured progressive farmers on the occasion.