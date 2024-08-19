Irrigation project repairs in State will be taken up with ₹300 crore, says CM

:

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has proposed to take up repair works of irrigation projects across the State at an estimated expenditure of ₹300 crore. The Somasila project in SPS Nellore district alone needed ₹140 crore for its maintenance works, he said during his visit to the reservoir here on Monday, August 19, evening.

Along with Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana, Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Kavali MLA Kavya Krishna Reddy, Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy and Nellore district Collector O. Anand, the CM reviewed the ongoing works at the Somasila Reservoir.

On the occasion, he said: “The State government will repair the damaged spillway and construct an apron. We will also build a wall in the sluice and repair the gates with ₹5.40 crore. Over 5.84 lakh acres of land is being irrigated through this project. Its capacity had been increased from 38 TMC to 78 TMC when the late N.T. Rama Rao became the Chief Minister.”

Project maintenance

Lashing out at the previous YSRCP government, Mr. Naidu said: “Maintaining a property is as important as constructing it. Grease, maintenance and silting of canals are very important for irrigation project gates. But YSR Congress Party-led government has ignored these projects for the last five years. Agriculture sector in the State has suffered due to the wrong policies of the previous government.”

“Telugu Desam Party (TDP) understands the farmers’ problems. The government is exploring the possibility of storing 68 TMC in the Kandaleru Reservoir and providing water to 3 lakh acres of land. If there is enough water in the Somasila and the Kandaleru projects, water can be supplied to combined Nellore, Prakasam districts and some parts of Tirupati,” Mr. Naidu said.

Reservoirs filling up

“All the reservoirs on the Krishna river are overflowing with water, thanks to the good rainfall this year. If the water level increases, the Kandaleru and the Somasila reservoirs will be filled, and there will be no water problem in the State. If the farmers are provided with irrigation facilities, they will reap gold. Out of total capacity of 983 TMC across all reservoirs, 692 TMC is available in the State,” he added.