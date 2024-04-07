Irrigation officer suspended, 59 officials served show-cause notices in Prakasam district

April 07, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - ONGOLE

Prakasam district Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar has issued orders, suspending M. Rama Rao, the Superintendent of Irrigation Project Engineer’s office, on the charge of attending election training class under the influence of alcohol.

The Collector also served show-cause notices on 59 Presiding Officers (POs) and Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs) for not attending the training classes.

Many POs and APOs skipped the training classes by applying for medical leave. They would be referred to the medical board and action would be against those who faked illness, Mr. Dinesh Kumar said.

