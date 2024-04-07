ADVERTISEMENT

Irrigation officer suspended, 59 officials served show-cause notices in Prakasam district

April 07, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - ONGOLE

Superintendent of Irrigation Project Engineer’s office allegedly attended election training class under the influence of alcohol

The Hindu Bureau

Prakasam district Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar has issued orders, suspending M. Rama Rao, the Superintendent of Irrigation Project Engineer’s office, on the charge of attending election training class under the influence of alcohol.

The Collector also served show-cause notices on 59 Presiding Officers (POs) and Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs) for not attending the training classes.

Many POs and APOs skipped the training classes by applying for medical leave. They would be referred to the medical board and action would be against those who faked illness, Mr. Dinesh Kumar said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US