Irrigation meeting will be held in Vijayawada in 10 days: Botcha

Irrigation meeting would be held in about 10 days in Vijayawada to come up with a plan about irrigation projects and water sharing, said the district in-charge and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Wednesday.

Mr. Satyanarayana attended the District Review Committee (DRC) meeting held on Wednesday, at the Collectorate along with Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Labour Minister Gummanuru Jayaram and the rest of the YSRCP MLAs, MPs and MLCs.

Addressing the media, Mr. Satyanarayana said that discussions on irrigation and drinking water, health, construction of houses etc., were given importance in the meeting. “This is the first DRC meeting to be held after eight years,” he said.

Talking about the water crises, he said decisions on water allocations to neighbouring districts and how many lakes to be filled by HNSS would be taken up in the irrigation meeting, which would involve Irrigation Minister and other irrigation officials.

‘Hospital needs beds’

“The government general hospital needs beds as the hospital has over 2,000 footfalls per day,” he said, adding that the Finance Minister would look into the matter, and allocate funds to the hospital as necessary.

He asked the medical officials to be alert when any issue pops up. Commenting on the outsourcing jobs, he said that currently, only one contractor each looking into equipment maintenance, sanitation, food and all the other outsourcing contracts State-wide.

He claimed that there was negligence on part of these contractors as they are large profit-based companies taking care of the entire State. “We will give the contracts to locals. While companies must earn profits, it is also important to have a sense of responsibility. And the locals will have that responsibility towards developing their hospitals,” he said.