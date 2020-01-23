‘Irrigation, industrial, needs of Seema too have to be met’

Acknowledging the Sribagh pact, the government has taken steps to ensure that Rayalaseema gets a High Court. However, there are several other aspects that also need to be addressed in order to fully implement the promises made to the region under the agreement.

Speaking to The Hindu, Rayalaseema Saaguneeti Sadhana Samithi president B. Dasaradha Rami Reddy said that provision of irrigation water was one of the important aspects highlighted in the Sribagh pact.

“As per the agreement, the Rayalaseema districts and Nellore must be accorded priority in the utilisation of water from the Krishna,” Mr. Reddy said.

Referring to the Tungabhadra waters, Mr. Reddy said that the allocations made in 1953 were not being met because of lack of field canals.

“The Krishna delta is using more water than what has been allocated to it. As the Rayalaseema region is unable to tap the waters, the Krishna delta has been given temporary permission,” he claimed.

“There is a need for construction of canals and proper water storage facilities,” he said, and demanded that projects such as Gundrevula, Tungabhadra flood canal, and Siddeswaram weir be taken up immediately.

Delimitation exercise

“There is also a need to increase the number of Assembly constituencies in the region, irrespective of its population, during the delimitation exercise. The population criterion puts the region at a disadvantage. Because of lack of proper representation, the region witnesses large-scale migration on a permanent basis. Adequate representation in the Assembly will reverse the trend,” Mr. Reddy opined.

“The government must ensure establishment of educational institutions in the region,” said K. Venkatesh, chairman of the Rayalaseema University Joint Action Committee. “As per the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 12 educational institutions must be set up in the region. Only two of them have been set up so far,” he said.

Besides, he saw a need for increased budgetary allocations to the universities, as they remained severely underdeveloped.

The number of courses being offered in RU should also be increased, and courses in law should figure among them, he said. Tax incentives should be given to encourage setting up of industries.