Irrigation EE taken into custody in DA case

KURNOOL

12 November 2021 00:02 IST

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Thursday took Irrigation Executive Engineer of Nandyal Divison M. Jacob Rajasekhar into custody on charges of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and registered a case after conducting searches at Kurnool, Nandyal, Yemiganur, and Proddutur in Kadapa district.

ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police J. Siva Narayana Swamy said during the searches conducted so far, the ACB found three houses in Kurnool, one acre of agricultural land in Panyam, three house sites in Vijayawada, two house sites in Proddutur. The searches were still on and two bank lockers were yet to be opened, he said.

The raid continued till the last report came in. Action will follow after the list of the disproportionate assets was finalised, the ACB officials said.