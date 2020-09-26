Irrigation Advisory Board to meet on Sept. 29

ANANTAPUR

Quantum of water that will be released to canals and reservoirs to be decided

The Irrigation Advisory Board meeting of Anantapur district will be held on September 29 to discuss and finalise the quantum of water to be released to different canals and reservoirs in the district.

The meeting, to be chaired by Collector Gandham Chandrudu, will decide on the management of water coming from Tungabhadra High-Level Main Canal, Krishna water through Hundri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) from Pothyreddypadu and Malyala lift schemes in Kurnool district.

New small projects and tanks began getting added taking away the assured water of the ayacut under the HLC or the HNSS canals. Even during the current year, there has been pressure on irrigation officials to release water to tanks in a particular constituency or the other and the IAB meeting, which should have taken place ideally before the start of the season, got delayed due to discord among the stakeholders.

District In-Charge Minister Botcha Satyanarayana held a meeting with Irrigation engineers and all MLAs in Vijayawada to come to a broad understanding as to how much water is given to which canal. This exercise was done to ensure there is no conflict at the IAB meeting and that the sanctity of the IAB resolutions regarding the allocation of water is maintained in the days to come till March 2021 when release of water for Rabi crop peaks.