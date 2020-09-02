Irregularities detected at Tahsildar’s office in Visakhapatnam

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday reportedly unearthed a number of irregularities at the Kasimkota Tahsildar’s office in Visakhapatnam district.
The ACB teams conducted surprise checks following instructions from the State Government. .
According to the officials, the office has received 1,901 online applications for mutation and title deed-cum-Pattadar pass book from January 1 to September 1 this year. Out of these applications, 941 applications were rejected, but only 47 rejected applications are available for inspection.
The ACB officials also reportedly found out that four private persons are unauthorisedly working at the office. Forty-five Pattadar pass books are found to be still pending at the office as these were not handed over to the concerned farmers.
During the search, ₹23,555 in cash was found stored in a bag inside the safe of a Junior Assistant, while ₹3,440 in cash along with three identity cards were found in the wallet of a private computer operator. These were seized for further enquiry.
The teams also found out that records and registers are not being maintained properly. The ACB will submit a report to the government soon, it is learnt.
Raids were conducted in various districts across the State including in the city.
