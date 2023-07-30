Iron rail reportedly placed on tracks, presence of mind of loco pilot averts major disaster to Narsapur-Dharmavarm Express

July 30, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A major accident was averted to Train No. 17247 (Narsapur-Dharmavaram) Express due to the presence of mind of the loco pilot, as some miscreants allegedly placed pieces of iron rails on the tracks between Kavali and Bitragunta stations early on Sunday.

When the train reached the point at 1.20 a.m. the brake pipe broke as an iron rail hit it, and the loco pilot, who observed this, stopped the train and alerted the officials concerned. The engineering staff, security control and the pointsman rushed to the spot, explained the situation to the higher officials and coupled the brake pipe. They recovered a piece of iron rail found near the tracks. The train was delayed for about half-an-hour due to incident, South Central Railway (SCR) officials said.

Speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner (Sr. DSC) Valleswar. B. Thokala, said the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) along with the local (law and order) police rushed to the spot.

“We are investigating to find out whether it was a conspiracy or thieves had dropped the iron rail pieces on the tracks in the process of stealing them. A detailed investigation in on,” Mr. Valleswar said.

The RPF of Nellore and GRP officials, along with the local police rushed to the spot. A dog squad was being pressed into service, the Senior DSC said.

Meanwhile, Train No.22807 (Santragachi Junction-Chennai Central), Train No.17250 (Kakinada Town-Tirupati), Train No.17644 (Kakinada Port-Chennai Egmore, Circar Express), Train No.17210 (Kakinada Town-SMVT Bengaluru, Seshadri Express, were delayed for some time due to the incident, the SCR officials said.