IRCTC unveils pilgrim tourist packages to Gujarat

10-day tour package to begin from November 28

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a pilgrim special tourist train to Gujarat, from Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, said IRCTC Deputy General Manager (DGM) Kishore Satya.

The 10-day tour package will begin from November 28. The package includes sleeper class (budget category) and 3AC (comfort journey), Mr. Satya said at a press conference here on Tuesday.

The pilgrim tour package will cover Somnath, Dwaraka, Ahmedabad, Statue of Unity and other places. Tourists can board and alight the train in Eluru, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni and Visakhapatnam, he said.

Details

The fare per person is ₹10,400 (budget category) and ₹17,330 (comfort journey). Hall/lodges/dormitories accommodation on multi-sharing basis for night stay/ morning freshening up for Budget Category and hotels accommodation for 3AC on twin and triple sharing basis at places of night stay and quadruple sharing basis room for morning freshening up for comfort category would be provided.

Morning tea and coffee, vegetarian breakfast, lunch and dinner and one litre drinking water woud be arranged per day for each tourist. Security arrangements for each coach, travel insurance and an IRCTC officer woud accompany the pilgrims, said IRCTC Vijayawada Manager Murali Krishna.

For bookings, contact IRCTC phone numbers 8287932312, 9701360675 or pilgrims can have details by logging on to www.irctctourism.com, Mr. Murali Krishna said.