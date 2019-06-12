IRCTC unveils package tour to Bangkok

IRCTC has come out with a package tour to Thailand from Visakhapatnam from August 15 to 18.

There are 25 tickets available for the three nights, four days tour to Thailand. The flight would leave Vizag at 00.10 hours (past midnight) and reach Bangkok at 4.35 a.m. on August 15.

The package price, which includes airport and hotel transfers, lunches and dinners, per person for single occupancy is ₹47,141 and for double and triple occupancy it is ₹41,535. The itinerary includes: visit to Gems Gallery and Alcazar show at Pattaya, Coral Island tour, NongNooch Tropical Garden, sanctuary of Truth temple at Bangkok, visit WarTrimit (the temple of solid Golden Buddha and Wat Pho (temple of reclining Buddha) and Safari World Tour and Marine Park.

The package tour would conclude at Visakhapatnam airport at 11:40 p.m. on August 18.

Interested persons can call 0891-2500695, 9701360695 or 9078089263 in Visakhapatnam and 0866-2572280, 8374000783 or 9701360675 in Vijayawada for details.