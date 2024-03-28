ADVERTISEMENT

IRCTC to run Bharat Gaurav train to Puri, Kasi, and Ayodhya

March 28, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The train will be operated as part of the 10-day ‘Punya Kshetra Yatra’ package tour

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will operate ‘Bharat Gaurav’ tourist train as part of the ‘Punya Kshetra Yatra’ package to Puri, Kasi and Ayodhya from April 6 to 15.

The 10-day pilgrimage tour will cover Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj. The tourist train will start from Secunderabad station and have boarding and de-boarding facilities at Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry and Samalkot.

The fare for each tourist (including GST) for sleeper class is ₹16,900, III-tier AC is ₹26,860 and II-tier AC is ₹35,210. The package is available in economy, standard and comfort categories, IRCTC Vijayawada area manager M. Raja said in a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

For more details, people can contact IRCTC managers Praveen by dialling 9281495848 or Balaji on the phone number 8287932312. The details are also available on the website: http://www.irctctourism.com, Mr. Raja said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US