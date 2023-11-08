HamberMenu
IRCTC to organise ‘Sapta Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra’ from November 18

The theme of the tour is to highlight the pilgrimage centres, said IRCTC Joint General Manager (Tourism) D.S.G.P. Kishore

November 08, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited will organise ‘Sapta Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra’ Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train for devotees from November 18 to 30.

For the first time, IRCTC is arranging the tourist train from Vijayawada. The theme Sapta Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra is to highlight the pilgrimage places, said corporation Joint General Manager (Tourism) D.S.G.P. Kishore.

During the tour, temples such as Mahakaleswar and Omkareswar in Ujjain, Statue of Unity at Vadodara, Nageswar at Dwaraka, Somnath temple at Somnath, Bhimashankar in Pune, Triambakeswar in Nasik and Grishneswar in Aurangabad will be covered, the Joint General Manager told The Hindu on Wednesday.

The package include economy, standard and comfort classes, and IRCTC will provide vegetarian breakfast, lunch and dinner. Interested devotees may contact IRCTC staff Balaji over on this number: 8287932312 or Praveen on: 9281495848, Mr. Kishore said.

Passengers can also book their tickets by logging on to http://www.irctctourism.com. IRCTC will provide about 100 staff in the 14-coaches train with necessary security, Mr. Balaji said.

